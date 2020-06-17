“That ’70s Show” Actor Daniel Masterson Has Been Charged With Raping Three Women

Daniel Masterson, finest identified for enjoying Steven Hyde on the hit sequence That ’70s Show, has been charged with forcibly raping three girls between 2001 and 2003, prosecutors introduced.

Masterson was arrested by Los Angeles police on Wednesday and booked into jail. His bail was set at $3.Three million.

Masterson was charged with three counts of rape by pressure or concern in separate incidents, in accordance with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old lady between January and December of 2001. He’s additionally accused of allegedly raped a 28-year-old lady in April 2003, in addition to one other 23-year-old lady between October and December of 2003. All of the alleged crimes came about at Masterson’s Hollywood Hills residence, in accordance with Reinhold Mueller, Deputy District Attorney of the Sex Crimes Division who’s additionally prosecuting the case.

There had been two different sexual assault circumstances the LAPD investigated involving Masterson that the District Attorney’s Office didn’t file prices about due to inadequate proof and because of the statute of limitations for the alleged assault.

The actor faces a attainable most sentence of 45 years to life in state jail if convicted of those prices.

Masterson is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 18.

This is a growing story.