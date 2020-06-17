Texas Supreme Court docket Justice Debra Lehrman Recovers From COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) – Texas Supreme Court docket Justice Debra Lehrman stated Wednesday her signs whereas battling COVID-19 have been “fairly extreme” however she is now recovered.

Lehrman, 63, is one among 9 judges on the state’s highest court docket for civil regulation. She introduced Could 21 that she and her husband Greg examined optimistic for the coronavirus regardless of remaining diligent about following social distancing tips. She is the highest-ranking state official in Texas recognized to check optimistic for the virus.

“Greg & I are so grateful for the numerous sort ideas and prayers that undoubtedly helped us via this difficult time. Though my signs grew to become fairly extreme, we’re each superb with destructive check outcomes. Now, on to donating our plasma to assist others!” Lehrman tweeted in saying restoration.

Texas set file highs for each new coronavirus instances and the variety of sufferers hospitalized on Tuesday. Lehrman didn’t element her remedy.

She is a former Tarrant County household regulation decide and state district decide.