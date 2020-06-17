Texas County Orders Use Of Face Masks, Businesses Could Face Fines For Not Complying – Dallas / Fort Worth

SAN ANTONIO (/AP) — Officials in a serious Texas county on Wednesday ordered individuals to put on face masks in public when social distancing isn’t doable and warned that companies may face fines of as much as $1,000 for failing to adjust to county well being insurance policies within the subsequent 5 days.

The govt order from Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff got here amid hospitalization charges as Texas continues to reopen throughout the coronavirus pandemic

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined Wolff in a press convention to say they’re involved youthful individuals will get contaminated with COVID-19 and take the virus house to older members of the family. People youthful than 40 are displaying essentially the most infections within the space, the mayor mentioned.

“What we are doing here is to protect the life and safety of the San Antonio community,” Nirenberg mentioned.

The native order comes a day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledged that many Texans have grow to be lax about sporting masks and social distancing as his statewide virus restrictions have been lifted. He urged them to take better private duty for stopping the unfold however mentioned he wouldn’t require most people to put on masks.

In May, Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton lashed out on the cities of San Antonio, Dallas and Austin over what he known as “unlawful” native orders which are harder than restrictions prescribed by Abbott, and threatened lawsuits if the cities don’t again off.

Wolff mentioned he had reached out Abbott’s chief of workers and assistant chief of workers as we speak to inform them of his new govt order however had but to listen to again. He mentioned he hoped the governor could be supportive of his resolution however that attorneys have been prepared for a authorized struggle.

Abbott’s spokesman John Wittman mentioned Wolff’s order doesn’t conflict with the governor’s govt order.

“Our office urges officials and the public to adopt and follow the health protocols for businesses established by doctors,” Wittman mentioned.

Texas-based H-E-B mentioned its shops in Bexar County would require face masks for all prospects beginning on Monday, June 22.

In an announcement to KENS, the favored Texas grocery chain mentioned partially: “H-E-B has worked closely with Judge Wolff and we appreciate his hard work and dedication in keeping the health and safety of Bexar County residents a top priority. In collaboration with the local order and our government officials, effective Monday June 22, H-E-B stores in Bexar County will require masks or facial coverings to be used by all customers…”

Nine mayors of Texas’ largest cities, together with San Antonio and Dallas, despatched a bipartisan letter yesterday to Abbott, a Republican, asking for native governments to have the authority to implement using face coverings.

Texas hit a report excessive for COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday with 2,793, an 85% enhance since Memorial Day. The state has set a report for hospitalizations 9 of the final 10 days. Abbott insisted Texas hospitals can deal with the rising numbers of sufferers and the Republican has routinely touted accessible hospital house and intensive care beds as proof hospitals received’t be overwhelmed.

On Wednesday, Texas well being officers reported 13,815 hospital beds accessible general with 1,473 ICU beds.

Texas Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrman mentioned Wednesday her signs whereas battling COVID-19 have been “quite severe” however she is now recovered.

Lehrman is one in every of 9 judges on the state’s highest court docket for civil regulation. She introduced May 21 that she and her husband Greg examined optimistic for the coronavirus regardless of being diligent about following social distancing pointers. She is the highest-ranking state official in Texas identified to check optimistic for the virus.

“Greg & I are so thankful for the many kind thoughts and prayers that undoubtedly helped us through this challenging time. Although my symptoms became quite severe, we are both fine with negative test results. Now, on to donating our plasma to help others!” Lehrman tweeted in asserting restoration.

