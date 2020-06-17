Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls Meek Mill For Low Billboard Charting

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tekashi 6ix9ine took to Twitter to trolls fellow rapper Meek Mill, after his new single, “Otherside of America” debuted on the Billboard charts at number 64.

“This what happens to bums when they don’t have Drake to carry them on they song,” Tekashi posted and quickly deleted.

