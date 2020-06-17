Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls Meek Mill For Low Billboard Charting

Tekashi 6ix9ine took to Twitter to trolls fellow rapper Meek Mill, after his new single, “Otherside of America” debuted on the Billboard charts at number 64.

“This what happens to bums when they don’t have Drake to carry them on they song,” Tekashi posted and quickly deleted.

Of course, the screenshot was captured by DJ Akademiks.

During his Instagram Live session last week, Tekashi dissed several rappers, including Meek.

“I don’t got no animosity toward Desiree,” Tekashi said. “Meek Mill, you’re first. So Desiree Perez, she is an executive at Roc Nation. She’s an executive at Roc Nation. Desiree Perez was arrested and is a Roc Nation executive who works with Meek Mill. You see Meek Mill right here with Desiree Perez. She is part of their prison reform with Jay-Z at Roc Nation. She is a executive at Roc Nation, but then you go saying we don’t f*ck with rats. Your executive is a rat.”