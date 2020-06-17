Swimming Safe As Long As Social Distancing Rules Are Enforced – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF/AP) – As temperatures are anticipated to climb into the 90s across the Bay Area, many are nonetheless questioning whether it is protected to swim on the seashore or pool in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health officers say it may be protected, so long as swimmers keep on with social distancing pointers out and in of the water.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no such thing as a proof that the virus that causes COVID-19 can unfold from individual to individual in water in swimming pools, sizzling tubs, oceans or lakes. Pool disinfectants like chlorine must also kill the virus, offering one other layer of safety.

But crowds nonetheless pose a danger. That’s why communities which might be reopening swimming pools and seashores are instituting momentary guidelines limiting capability and requiring facial masks.

Health authorities say folks heading to the seashore or pool this summer time ought to observe the identical recommendation for anybody in public: keep at the very least six toes from folks you don’t dwell with, put on a facial overlaying round others, wash your arms ceaselessly and keep residence if you happen to’re not feeling properly.

In the Bay Area, residents had been allowed to return to outside swimming swimming pools on June 5.