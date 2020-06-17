Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and team launch a website to share his thoughts



The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput was surely an eye-opener for all of us. The actor claiming his life and then a flood of reports and statements suggesting that he was undergoing some depression, further leaves us shook as he never expressed it in public. The actor has left cinephiles and his fans too soon and no one can fathom this loss.

Sushant Singh Rajput was fond of writing and used to share his thoughts and musings on his social media account. The actor would often share lovely and heartwarming thoughts that would leave us touched and introspecting from the smallest things to as big as the universe itself.

Yesterday, his family and team shared a lovely news for his fans that they have launched an official website under the actor’s name to share the thoughts he left behind. His team posted a sweet message through his social media account stating the news. “He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/ Fans like you were real “godfather” for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world. #AlwaysAlive #BestofSSR.”

This is a beautiful tribute to the actor and everything he believed in.