Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk; O may help, A hurt

A genetic evaluation of COVID-19 sufferers means that blood type may affect whether or not somebody develops extreme illness.

Scientists who in contrast the genes of hundreds of sufferers in Europe discovered that those that had Type A blood had been extra possible to have extreme illness whereas these with Type O had been much less possible.

Wednesday’s report within the New England Journal of Medicine doesn’t show a blood type connection, however it does verify a earlier report from China of such a hyperlink.

“Most of us discounted it because it was a very crude study,” Dr. Parameswar Hari, a blood specialist on the Medical College of Wisconsin, stated of the report from China. With the brand new work, “now I believe it,” he stated. “It could be very important.”

Other scientists urged warning.

The proof of a task for blood type is “tentative … it isn’t enough of a signal to be sure,” stated Dr. Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in San Diego.

The research, involving scientists in Italy, Spain, Denmark, Germany and different nations, in contrast about 2,000 sufferers with extreme COVID-19 to a number of thousand different individuals who had been wholesome or who had solely delicate or no signs. Researchers tied variations in six genes to the probability of extreme illness, together with some that would have a task in how weak persons are to the virus. They additionally tied blood teams to potential threat.

Most genetic research like this are a lot bigger, so it will be essential to see if different scientists can have a look at different teams of sufferers to see in the event that they discover the identical hyperlinks, Topol stated.

Many researchers have been attempting to find clues as to why some folks contaminated with the coronavirus get very unwell and others, much less so. Being older or male appears to improve threat, and scientists have been genes as one other potential “host factor” that influences illness severity.

There are 4 fundamental blood varieties — A, B, AB and O — and “it’s determined by proteins on the surface of your red blood cells,” stated Dr. Mary Horowitz, scientific chief on the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research.

People with Type O are higher in a position to acknowledge sure proteins as overseas, and that may prolong to proteins on virus surfaces, Hari defined.

During the SARS outbreak, which was brought on by a genetic cousin of the coronavirus inflicting the present pandemic, “it was noted that people with O blood type were less likely to get severe disease,” he stated.

Blood type additionally has been tied to susceptibility to another infectious illnesses, together with cholera, recurrent urinary tract infections from E. coli, and a bug referred to as H. pylori that may trigger ulcers and abdomen most cancers, stated Dr. David Valle, director of the Institute of Genetic Medicine at Johns Hopkins University.

Bottom line: “It’s a provocative study. It’s in my view well worth publishing and getting out there,” however it wants verification in additional sufferers, Valle stated.

