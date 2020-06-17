Students are blamed as Boulder County reports COVID-19 spike

More than 100 Boulder County residents have examined constructive for the respiratory illness COVID-19 since final week, making it the most important surge of novel coronavirus instances locally since March — and public well being officers warn extra infections may very well be on the best way.

The spike in infections comes as a number of Western and Southern states — together with neighboring Arizona — have reported vital will increase in COVID-19 instances. In Boulder County, the soar in new coronavirus instances is attributed to a combination of events, protests and out-of-state journey, in line with public well being officers.

“It’s possible we can see a significant spike,” mentioned Chana Goussetis, spokeswoman for Boulder County Public Health.

More than 108 individuals have examined constructive for COVID-19 since June 11, that means the county has the third-highest enhance in new instances following Denver and Adams counties, in line with a information launch.

New coronavirus infections have remained comparatively low throughout Colorado, however state officers have expressed concern about rising instances in neighbors such as Arizona and Utah. On Tuesday, state well being officers reported a further 143 COVID-19 instances, bringing Colorado’s whole to 29,442 infections for the reason that begin of the pandemic.

So far, Goussetis mentioned, Boulder County has not skilled a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. Both information factors present perception into the severity of the outbreak and assist inform public well being coverage choices, such as whether or not to reimplement a stay-at-home order.

There is a delay between when somebody is uncovered and signs — and subsequent potential issues — seem. Symptoms of COVID-19 — together with fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, lack of style and odor, and nausea — can seem between two and 14 days after publicity, in line with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To restrict the unfold of the illness, public well being officers suggest individuals put on masks to cowl their mouth and nostril and keep at the least 6 ft from others. People additionally ought to ceaselessly wash their palms with cleaning soap and water for at the least 20 seconds, in line with the state well being division.

For now, there are no plans to challenge restrictions, such as a stay-at-home order, in Boulder County, Goussetis mentioned.

However, the spike in instances may delay the county’s capacity to maneuver ahead in reopening its economic system below the state’s so-called “Protect our Neighbors” section. The new section, introduced by Gov. Jared Polis on Monday, will enable some larger-scale occasions and the reopening of bars.

“If we continue to see more cases, we may have to limit going to that next phase until we have this under control,” Goussetis mentioned, including “The behavior of individuals is impacting the economy of our entire city.”

Most of the brand new instances are amongst college-aged individuals. Last week, the chancellor of the University of Colorado Boulder despatched out a letter saying that the varsity was notified that college students had been amongst these to grow to be sick in current days.

“This concentration of cases could have likely been prevented if those involved — particularly those hosting and attending parties — had followed public health orders,” wrote Chancellor Phil DiStefano. “We all need to live up to our responsibilities, as some students are putting their own health and their own and other students’ on-campus educational opportunities in jeopardy by engaging in behaviors that imperil the health and safety of our entire community.”

