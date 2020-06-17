Store Employee Shot By Attempted Robber In Bloomington – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) — Bloomington police say a store employee was shot during an apparent attempted robbery Tuesday night.

Officers arrived on the 8900 block of Penn Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. on a report of a man who collapsed outside of a store.

Police soon determined the man had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, which had happened inside the store. The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and his condition has not been released.

The Hennepin Country Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation.