Starbucks Employee Working On USC Campus Tests Positive For COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An employee working at the Starbucks on the University of Southern California’s campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Health Officer Sarah Van Orman notified the USC community Tuesday about the employee who worked at the Starbucks Trojan Grounds store located at 642 W. 34 Street, Los Angeles.

According to Van Orman, the individual worked as recently as Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Employees with possible exposure have been contacted and received instructions for self-monitoring.

Van Orman also stated that the Starbucks Trojan Grounds follows strict cleaning guidelines on a daily basis including sanitizing surfaces approximately every 30 minutes.

Following the positive case, the location will undergo extensive cleaning.

The university reinforced the following practices for all employees and students:

Wear a face covering at all times while you are on campus and in campus facilities.

Practice physical distancing – maintain six feet distance from others for workplace and personal interactions.

Practice personal hand hygiene with frequent use of hand sanitizer and hand washing.

Report all illnesses. If you develop symptoms – fever, runny nose, sore throat, coughing, difficulty breathing or mild diarrhea – please begin self-isolation and contact Student Health at 213-740-9355 to arrange for evaluation and testing.

Stay at home if you are sick. Be sure to take care and seek medical attention as needed.

General questions can be directed to the COVID-19 hotline at 213-740-6291 or emailed to [email protected]

USC has announced plans to begin its in-person fall semester on Aug. 17.