St. Paul Police Investigating After 3 Dogs Shot, Killed Outside Home

MINNEAPOLIS () — Authorities in St. Paul are investigating after three canines have been shot and killed exterior a house Tuesday night time.

According to police, officers responded round 10 p.m. to stories of pictures being fired close to the intersection of Milton Street and Charles Avenue. The caller informed police that she heard canines barking, a number of gunshots after which a canine yelp.

Upon arrival, officers have been flagged down by a gaggle of individuals in entrance of a home on the 900 block of Charles Avenue. There, officers discovered a path of blood main as much as the home’s porch the place a rottweiler named Charlotte was bleeding profusely.

Officers then adopted one other blood path to a second rottweiler named Kingston, who was present in a close-by alleyway. A 3rd canine, an awesome dane by the identify of Sky, was additionally discovered unresponsive within the entrance yard.

The canines’ proprietor mentioned he had not too long ago let the canines out of the home into the fenced-in yard. However, police say one of many gates might have been open and the canines might need left the yard.

A attainable witness informed police that the canines might have been strolling northbound within the streets earlier than the pictures have been fired.

According to police, no arrests have been made. Officials say all three canines have since died from their accidents.