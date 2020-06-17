South San Francisco Police Officer Hurt During Arrest Of Armed Suspect Harassing Ex-Girlfriend – San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — A South San Francisco police officer was injured Tuesday throughout the arrest of a San Francisco man who was allegedly harassing an ex-girlfriend.

Officers responded at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday to an residence advanced within the 600 block of Commercial Avenue. According to the feminine caller, her ex-boyfriend Ulysses Gutierrez, 24, was outdoors the residence and refusing to go away whereas sending her textual content messages that he deliberate to vandalize her automobile.

Officers contacted Gutierrez outdoors of the residence and he tried to flee shortly afterward. The officers detained Gutierrez a short while later and located a loaded gun and a further loaded gun journal in his possession.

One officer, whose identify was not launched, struck their head and briefly misplaced consciousness whereas trying to apprehend Gutierrez. The officer obtained therapy at a hospital and has since been discharged.

Officers found the gun Gutierrez had was reported stolen from one other state. Gutierrez was additionally wished on a pair of counts of post-release group supervision for false imprisonment and assault.

Gutierrez was arrested and transported to the San Mateo County Main Jail.

