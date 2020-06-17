Sophie Turner Shows Off Her Baby Bump & Pregnancy Style

The excellent mix of lastly dressed as much as go away the home and nonetheless snug.

Judging by Sophie Turner’s newest public outing, it will not be an excessive amount of longer till her first youngster with Joe Jonas is right here!


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

The mom-to-be has been giving the world glimpses of her rising child bump, over the previous month, and exhibiting off her being pregnant type.


Agny / Wagner AZ / BACKGRID

And, immediately, she actually embraced her child bump when she stepped out in Los Angeles, in a pair of gray leggings with a crop prime and one in every of her favourite blazers.


The Image Direct

Her outfit was the right mixture of dressing as much as lastly go away the home and staying snug.

Ever since information of her being pregnant unfold again in February, Sophie has been principally retaining a low profile — not stunning contemplating that a lot of her being pregnant has overlapped with the Coronavirus pandemic.


Cltn, Mast / BACKGRID

But she’s nonetheless been getting contemporary air, whether or not meaning taking walks or visiting the canine seashore, the place she was just lately photographed (see above).

Sophie has but to disclose her due date, so we’re simply on maintain till we be taught any extra particulars about her and Joe’s first child.


Edpi / ConejoMalo / BACKGRID

Considering it is already been 4 months because the world discovered she’s pregnant, although, it probably will not be for much longer!

