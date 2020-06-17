Social Media Calls For Authorities To Get Involved After Viral Video Shows A Harlem Man Hitting A Woman In The Face With A Skateboard

Social media is looking for authorities to become involved after a viral video reveals a person by the title of Skeeter Millz hitting a girl within the face with a skateboard whereas others seemed on and recorded the incident.

People are alleging that the incident occurred as a result of he was rejected by the lady. Although the explanation for the incident has not formally been confirmed, it nonetheless doesn’t make it justified. It wasn’t arduous to establish the person as a result of he stated within the video, “f*ck wrong with that b*ch, my name Skeeter Millz,” as he walked in direction of the digicam. The girl concerned has not been recognized, however individuals have been expressing their concern for her well-being.

The man within the video took to his Instagram story to say that he can be going reside to speak in regards to the state of affairs. However, he has since deactivated his Instagram account. Meanwhile, social media is looking for native authorities’ involvement on the subject of this matter.

One Twitter person stated, “A thug named skeeter_millz on IG hit a black woman in the face with a skateboard for rejecting him. Ppl said he lives in Harlem. I will find out to verify so we have the proper Police Dept to call. If anyone knows the woman, please comment her social media so I can donate to her.”

Another Twitter person stated, “Correction… *a GrownA**Goofy Named skeeter_millz that still rides a skateboard did sum goofy lame clout chasing shit to a woman. And now he missing.”

At the second, there is no such thing as a phrase on if Skeeter Millz will face any authorized penalties, however we’ll proceed to maintain you up to date.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94