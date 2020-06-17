Skai Jackson Drops Her Restraining Order Towards Bhad Bhabie

Skai Jackson has revealed that she has dropped her restraining order in opposition to teenage rapper Bhad Bhabie.

The information comes after Bhabie confessed that she was in rehab.

“As a result of Danielle stopped threatening me after the Court docket ordered her to take action, and now that she’s made the choice to work on herself via rehab and remedy, I am happy that I needn’t lengthen my restraining order,” Skai informed TMZ.

“If she goes again to her previous methods, after all, we’ll have to alter that, however I hope and consider that it will not be mandatory. I believe it is nice that Danielle is getting the assistance she feels she wants. I want her nothing however the perfect on her street to restoration.”

Skai filed the restraining order after Bhabie attacked her on social media earlier this 12 months — accusing her of making an attempt to make a transfer on her boyfriend. She additionally threatened Skai publicly, who was granted the order in February.