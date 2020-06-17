Skai Jackson Drops Her Restraining Order Towards Bhad Bhabie

Skai Jackson has revealed that she has dropped her restraining order in opposition to teenage rapper Bhad Bhabie.

The information comes after Bhabie confessed that she was in rehab.

“As a result of Danielle stopped threatening me after the Court docket ordered her to take action, and now that she’s made the choice to work on herself via rehab and remedy, I am happy that I needn’t lengthen my restraining order,” Skai informed TMZ. 

