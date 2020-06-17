Sheriff: 23-12 months-Previous Man Killed In Carver Co. Crash – Up Information Data

MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Data) – A Tuesday night automobile accident in Carver County has left a person lifeless.

The incident occurred on Freeway 5, when a 1997 Buick Riviera was making a u-turn at Park Drive.

On the similar time, a 2019 Chevy Silverado was approaching, and struck the Buick on the drivers’ aspect, t-boning the automobile. The Chevy then went off street, whereas the Buick stayed in the course of the intersection.

Officers from the Carver County Sheriff’s workplace responded to the scene. A 23-year-old man was driving the Buick, who was transported to a hospital, however later died. He was recognized as D’Artagnan Schlagel, from Norwood Younger America.

The 39-year-old driver of the Chevy had no life-threatening accidents.

Neither driver was sporting a seat belt on the time of the crash.