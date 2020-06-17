Shelby Township Police Chief Suspended For Comments, Must Undergo Training – Detroit

( DETROIT) – The Shelby Township Police Chief will preserve his job following feedback made on-line about protesters.
Shelby Township’s Board of Trustees selected to as a substitute droop Chief Robert Shelide for 30 days.
This comes after the chief made feedback on social media calling some protesters “vicious sub-humans” and to let president Trump use army power on “the barbarians.”
Shelide maintains he had no racist intent.
He’ll additionally bear cultural consciousness and de-escalation coaching.
