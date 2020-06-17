Shekhar Kapur recalls the last call he had Heath Ledger hours before his death



Heath Ledger passed away in 2008 after an accidental overdose of prescribed sleeping pills. The actor has a legacy to his name and is remembered fondly for his role as Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. In the early days in his career, Heath worked with eminent director Shekhar Kapur in a film titled The Four Feather. The duo was in conversation about another project in 2008.

Recalling the last time he spoke to Ledger, Shekhar Kapur narrated that he was to meet him to talk about a movie but Heath cancelled the plan due to a jet lag. He recalls, “He called me and he said, ‘Shekhar, mind if we don’t meet this evening? I am a little jet-lagged. Let’s meet tomorrow.’ I said okay. He said, ‘Call me at 9.30, just wake me up.’ At 9.30 in the morning, I felt, ‘Oh my God, I shouldn’t really wake him up. He is jet-lagged.’ Around 11.30, the friend I was staying with said, ‘Shekhar, sit down, I have something to tell you. Heath Ledger is dead.’ I said, ‘Hang on, I just spoke to him.’ And he was gone.”

This conversation came up in a live chat the director had with Manoj Bajpayee. The two also spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput to which Bajpayee said that he wishes people celebrated the actor instead of contributing to negative theories. He said, “When I see the cacophony around me and people trying to find the reason behind the suicide…everyone has their own theory and we are not talking about the contribution that he has made at such a young age, the journey that he took and where he reached…it is leaving a very bad taste in my mouth. Why can’t we celebrate the person that he was?”

