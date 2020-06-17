Shamas Siddiqui information a defamation case in opposition to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya

Not too long ago, Aaliya Siddiqui filed for divorce with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Then his niece reportedly, filed a sexual harassment case in opposition to his brother Shamas Siddiqui, who’s directing Bole Chudiyaan.

In keeping with a latest on-line report, Shamas has reportedly filed a grievance in opposition to Aaliya for fraud and legal breach of belief grievance earlier than the DCP of Mumbai’s ZONE 9 and a legal defamation case on the Magistrates Courtroom. He alleged that he gave Aaliya Rs 2.16 crores when she was going through a monetary crunch and has a number of emails concerning the identical. Aaliya had reportedly requested for his assist when her movie, Holy Cow, was caught. He had first lent her Rs. 1.30 crore, which later went as much as Rs. 2.13 crore. Aaliya has denied all such allegations. Reportedly, she has now modified her title to Anjana Anand Kishor Pandey. It’s additionally reported that Shamas talked about that he knew Aaliya earlier than she met Nawaz.