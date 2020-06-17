‘Shahs Of Sundown’ Forged To Movie ‘WWHL’ Particular Digital Reunion

The solid of Shahs of Sundown will probably be filming a digital Watch What Occurs Reside with Andy Cohen particular reunion throughout the subsequent two weeks.

The information comes by way of a number of insiders who reportedly spilled to Web page Six. 

The season ended weeks in the past, however viewers had been left hanging as regardless of the season being stuffed with unresolved drama — no reunion adopted. The reunion particular won’t air till someday subsequent month.

