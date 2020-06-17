Shahid Kapoor approached for yet another Hindi remake of a Tamil film

Shahid Kapoor’s last film Kabir Singh and his upcoming film Jersey are both Hindi remakes of a Tamil film. The actor’s Kabir Singh was a big hit, even though it opened doors for several debates and controversy. Jersey will have him play the role of a cricketer. The on-set pictures have already made the audience excited to watch this one. Now according to latest reports, Shahid has been approached to do yet another remake of a Tamil film. The film, Soorarai Pottru, is about the pioneer of low-cost aviation in India, GR Gopinath.

Reports suggest that the makers have sent the script to Shahid. Producer Guneet Monga is keen on releasing the film in Hindi. The report further claimed that the rest of the cast and crew will be finalised once the lead gets confirmed. Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood.