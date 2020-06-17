Seems to be Like Say I Do, a Shock Marriage ceremony Actuality Present, Will Take a look at Your Tear Ducts

When you’ve got extra tears left to cry after season 5 of Queer Eye, buckle up for Say I Do.

Say I Do hails from the creators of Queer Eye and options {couples} who at all times supposed to marry, however for a wide range of causes by no means acquired to make strolling down the aisle a actuality. The present stars inside designer Jeremiah Brent, designer Thai Nguyen and chef Gabriele Bertaccini who work collectively to make the dream weddings a actuality. Oh, and the weddings are all surprises.

“For me, meals has at all times been very sentimental. It is all about making a second that you can look again to and smile. On this case, it is a shock wedding ceremony,” Chef Gabriele says within the trailer beneath.