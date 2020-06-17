San Francisco Supes Place CEO Tax, Reasonably priced Housing Plan On Poll

SAN FRANCISCO (Up Information Data SF) – Supervisor Matt Haney on Tuesday launched a constitution modification to tax giant San Francisco firms that pay their CEOs charges extraordinarily greater than their common staff.

The Overpaid Govt Tax shall be positioned on the November 2020 poll, asking voters whether or not to tax firms that pay their CEOs 100 occasions greater than their common employee a 0.1 p.c surcharge on their annual enterprise tax fee.

In line with Haney, the upper the inequity, the upper the surcharge. The corporate of a high government receiving 200 occasions the pay of a median employee must pay a 0.2 p.c surcharge.

The tax would solely apply to giant firms and small companies could be exempt completely. The tax is modeled after an analogous tax in Portland.

Haney estimates the surcharge might increase as much as $140 million yearly and the cash might be used to rent 1000’s of nurses, medical doctors and frontline emergency responders, which he stated are desperately wanted within the metropolis.

“We all know that there are large firms in our metropolis that completely pays their fair proportion. There are giant firms who pay their executives multi-million greenback salaries concurrently they quick their very own staff,” Haney stated throughout a information convention forward of the Board of Supervisors assembly.

“Inequality in our metropolis and in our nation has skyrocketed over the past variety of years. Within the final 30 years, government salaries within the U.S. have skyrocketed by 940 p.c, whereas common employee salaries have grown by simply 11 p.c.” Haney stated.

Haney’s measure will want a easy majority to move.

Throughout Tuesday’s supervisors assembly, Supervisor Gordon Mar launched two poll measures for the November 2020 election.

One measure, the Public Well being Emergency Depart measure, would completely prolong an emergency ordinance handed by supervisors again in April that grants some 200,000 metropolis staff two weeks of paid go away throughout well being crises.

The profit could be prolonged to workers at firms with 500 or extra workers and might be utilized by staff who’re sick, must take care of a sick particular person, or in the event that they’re a part of a susceptible inhabitants.

The second poll measure Mar launched would ask voters whether or not to revive the 1.5 p.c Inventory Compensation Tax charge public firms pay on stock-based compensation. The speed is identical that firms paid previous to a sequence of insurance policies enacted by town in 2011 that provided tax breaks for giant tech firms.

In line with Mar, if accepted by voters, the measure would increase between $50 million and $150 million yearly.

The measure would want a easy majority to move.

Additionally, throughout Tuesday’s supervisors assembly, Supervisor Dean Preston launched a poll measure that will authorize town to construct 10,000 models of completely reasonably priced housing. The measure requires municipally-owned housing by carving out a neighborhood exception to Article 34 of the California Structure.

In line with Preston, the constitutional modification handed in 1950 aimed to implement segregation insurance policies by prohibiting the creation of public housing with out voter approval.

“It is a vital step in the direction of dismantling racist boundaries to reasonably priced housing,” Preston stated. “Article 34 is a relic that, like Accomplice flags, must be thrown into the dustbin of historical past.”

Preston’s measure would want only a easy majority to move.

© Copyright 2020 Up Information Data Broadcasting Inc. and Bay Metropolis Information Service. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.