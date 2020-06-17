Ruby Rose Collaborates With Crocs for New Pride Month Collection

Instagram

The former star of ‘Batwoman’ comes out with the ‘Just Love’ design, which feature every color of the rainbow, for the footwear company as a celebration of the LGBTQ community.

Up News Info –

Actress Ruby Rose has designed a new pair of Crocs for Pride Month.

The openly-gay former “Batwoman” star teamed up with the company’s footwear creatives to come up with the ‘Just Love’ Crocs Classic Bae Clogs, which feature every colour of the rainbow.

“I’ve been incredibly excited these past few months to design another shoe with @Crocs!”, “The Meg” star writes on Instagram. “While Just Love is a collaboration celebrating Pride, the message of equality and acceptance is one that resonates across movements and communities.”

“In honor of this partnership, we’ve made a donation to @GLAAD, a leading media advocacy organization working to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance. Always lead with love and #ComeAsYouAre.”

<br />

Ruby’s Crocs Pride collection is now available online at Crocs.com.