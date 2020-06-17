Ronnie Wood’s Stepson Reveals Overdoses as Kid Due to ‘Drug-Fuelled Childhood’ With the Rocker

Instagram

Jamie blames his heroine and cocaine dependancy on his unconventional upbringing, saying he was ‘broken’ by his younger years with the Rolling Stones star.

Ronnie Wood‘s stepson Jamie started gathering pre-rolled joints from The Rolling Stones star’s events when he was “nine or 10,” he revealed in a brand new interview.

The 45-year-old, who grew up with the guitarist and his mum Jo Wood, advised Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper he was “damaged” by his “drug-fuelled childhood” during which medication had been normalised for him.

“Mum and Dad (by which he means Ronnie) used to party a lot and you could always smell cannabis in the house,” he advised the publication. “It would waft up the stairs and when I was nine or 10, I’d run downstairs and find ashtrays full of joints and help myself, then stash them behind the microphones.”

“It was part and parcel of my upbringing. Drugs were normal in my family but outside they were demonised – no one would let their children come to my house after school.”

Jamie, whose organic father is Peter Greene, claimed his unconventional upbringing led to his heroin and cocaine dependancy, revealing, “I definitely had a few accidental slight overdoses as a kid.”



“I certainly damaged myself. What do you expect? I grew up in that environment. I thought it was natural for me to take drugs,” he defined. “Mum and Dad always knew about the drugs but were pretty aware that I was going to make my own decisions.”

Jamie, who’s now a dad to sons Charlie, 20, Leo, 14, Kobi, 11, and Bo, 4, and regardless of beforehand patching up their relationship, stays estranged from Ronnie, following one other fall-out when the 73-year-old turned his life round and have become a dad once more to twins Alice and Gracie.