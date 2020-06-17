Robert Herjavec’s Father’s Day Gift Guide Is the Perfect Investment for Dads

We love these merchandise, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we might get a small share of the income out of your purchases. Items are bought by the retailer, not E!.

This Father’s Day, do not hesitate to spend money on the dad in your life.

Fans know Robert Herjavec as the Shark Tank star who loves discovering revolutionary and distinctive merchandise. But the businessman can be a proud father to his kids, two of which he shares with spouse Kym Johnson.

With only some buying days left till Father’s Day, we wished to ask Robert for his recommendation on discovering the good present.

“Don’t overthink it! Go for something that’s practical and classic. Also—make sure that you’re spending some time together, even if that means over FaceTime!” Robert shared with E! News solely. “Take it from a dad—there’s no better gift than spending time.”

From comfortable Buttercloth button-downs to a conveyable campfire that will grow to be your summer season obsession, Robert shared his favourite merchandise from Shark Tank and past under.