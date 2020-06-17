Riverside County Reports Additional COVID-19 Deaths; San Bernardino, Ventura Report New Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported new cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 409 newly confirmed cases and 11 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 11,694 cases and 395 deaths.

Of the 237 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 65 were being treated in intensive care units, though the county also reported that 6,165 people had recovered from the illness.

San Bernardino County reported an additional 281 cases bringing countywide totals to 7,796 cases and 228 deaths.

The county reported that an estimated 4,749 patients had recovered from the illness.

Ventura County reported 22 new cases, bringing its totals to 1,655 cases and 41 deaths. The county also reported it had 409 active cases under quarantine and 1,205 have recovered.

The county said 47 people were hospitalized, with 13 in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday evening, 159,287 Riverside County residents had been tested, 92,020 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 39,204 Ventura County residents had been tested.