Riddhima Kapoor Sahani reveals that she and Ranbir Kapoor fight a lot

With not much to do during the lockdown, social media has become a major part of everyone’s lives. Posting throwback pictures, stories and interacting with fans are some of the ways celebrities are keeping themselves busy.

Conducting an “Ask Me” session on Instagram yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor’s elder sister was asked if she and Ranbir fight like all siblings do, and the Riddhima replied, “All the time.” She also answered questions about how the family was coping up after veteran actor Rishi Kapoor demise last month. She said, “We drive strength from each other. We are well.”

Riddhima is quarantined at home with her mother after she flew down from Delhi in April for her father’s funeral. She keeps her social media updated with pictures from small gatherings the family has and has earlier posted adorable snaps for a get together she had with Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.