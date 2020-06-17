Raz-B’s Molestation Claims Against Marques Houston Brought Up as Marques’ Engaged to Runaway Teen

Instagram

People assume the B2K founding member was telling the reality when he alleged in 2010 that the ‘Sister, Sister’ star Chris Stokes molested him after it is revealed that Marques’ fiancee is a 19-year-old.

People are mentioning Raz-B‘s molestation allegations towards Marques Houston following the revelation concerning the background of Marques’ fiancee Miya. Miya, who’s reportedly on the checklist of lacking youngsters, is 19 years outdated now, that means that she may be 17 or 18 years outdated when the couple began courting.

In 2010, the B2K founding member mentioned that Marques and manager-producer Chris Stokes, whom Miya known as “Dad,” allegedly molested him throughout his younger musical profession. Marques, nonetheless, denied the allegations on the time and mentioned the false accusations had triggered him “emotional distress.”

Later in 2019, Raz-B give up B2K’s “Millennium Reunion” tour as a result of Chris was “around.” He introduced on Instagram, “I don’t feel safe because I feel like Chris Stokes is around. So guess what? I’m off the tour. Good luck to everybody. No disrespect to Omarion because he’s my brother. If you want to come talk to me and you want me to do the tour, I’ll do the tour, but I’m officially off the tour.”

Now individuals are questioning why Raz-B’s allegations towards Marques weren’t taken critically, whereas many others are questioning the singer/actor’s relationship together with his fiancee. “Raz-B warned y’all. He said Marques moIested him & y’all laughed at him,” one Twitter person wrote. “It’s ‘male victims should speak up’ but when they do y’all clown them or don’t believe them like y’all do women.”

“I wish people took Raz-B’s allegations more seriously. Y’all just laughed at him. Something is up with Chris Stokes AND Marques Houston,” one other equally wrote. A 3rd added, “Smh but you read the rest of this thread tho?? Raz-B was speaking truth and everyone made it seem like he was crazy but he was NOT lol MH molested him bruh.”

Someone who’s disgusted at Marques’ relationship with Miya wrote, “Can someone please explain why Marques Houston, a 38-year-old geezer, is engaged to a 19-year-old girl who he allegedly knew before she was 18? They announced they were in a relationship 11 days after she turned 18 last October, and now comments on the profile’s insta are limited.”

“Her pretend father is Chis Stokes. She calls him her dad,” one other wrote of Miya. “That’s already shady considering Raz-B said Marques Houston AND Chris Stokes molested him.”

The hate towards Marques sparked after it was reported that his fiancee Miya, who as soon as mentioned her actual title is Miyana Juanita Houston, matches the title and picture of a woman on the National Database for Missing Teenagers. According to the database, a teenage woman named “Miyana Juanita Pinkney” had been declared lacking in Oregon since 2016, when she was simply 15 years outdated. Her dad and mom posted pics of her on the web site below “missing teen,” believing that she fled their dwelling in Oregon to California.

After her supposed background surfaced on-line, Miya seemingly responded to the information with a cryptic assertion on her Instagram web page. “Let people judge you,” she wrote on Sunday, June 14, with out instantly addressing the difficulty. “Let them misunderstand you. Let them gossip about you. What they think of you isn’t your problem. Their opinions do not pay your bills.”

She continued, “So you stay kind, committed to love, and free in your authenticity, and no matter what they do or say… never doubt your worth of the beauty of your truth. You keep on shining and let the haters hate.”

Marques, in the meantime, stays mum on the difficulty.