Racist Notes Left On Doors Of 2 Sherman Oaks Apartments – Los Angeles

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Police are investigating racist notes which had been taped to the doorways of no less than two items in a Sherman Oaks condo advanced Tuesday.

One of the victims, who’s African-American, instructed CBSLA Wednesday that he got here dwelling to seek out the disturbing letter on his entrance door of his condo, which is situated within the Highland at Sherman Oaks advanced at 4355 Sepulveda Blvd.

The be aware, which was supplied to CBSLA, learn, partly, “My wife and I are looking to actively recruit young Negroids which we can use for our disposal.”

The hate-filled letter goes on to confer with black folks as “dirty” and is signed “your white privileged neighbors.”

The sufferer, who requested to solely be recognized as Dave for security causes, mentioned he has lived in Sherman Oaks for seven years and has by no means skilled something like this. A second neighbor who spoke to CBSLA by telephone additionally confirmed that the identical be aware was taped to his entrance door as effectively.

“In the beginning, I was just shocked,” Dave mentioned. “Even though I know what’s going on in the world today, it’s nothing compared to those who have lost their lives. But I hope we can come past this, I hope this thing ends, but as a black male, it is frustrating.”

Los Angeles police confirmed to CBSLA that they took a report of a hate incident and searched by means of the footage of the constructing’s safety cameras, however have as but been unable to pinpoint a suspect.

A spokesperson for the property administration firm mentioned they’re conscious of the incident and are cooperating with investigators.