Qantas stops international flights until October due to coronavirus

Qantas has cancelled worldwide flights till late October aside from providers to New Zealand.

The choice comes after federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham mentioned Australia’s border for abroad journey would probably reopen subsequent 12 months.

Qantas signalled flights might resume if journey between Australia and different nations opened up.

“With Australia’s borders set to stay closed for a while, we have now cancelled most worldwide flights till late October,” a Qantas spokesperson mentioned in a press release to AAP early on Thursday.

A Qantas jet on the tarmac at Melbourne Airport on December 12, 2019. (Paul Rovere)

“We nonetheless have some flights scheduled throughout the Tasman within the coming months, with the anticipated journey bubble between Australia and New Zealand.

“Ought to journey between Australia and different nations open up and demand returns, we are able to add extra flights again into our schedule.”

On Wednesday Mr Birmingham inspired Australians to vacation domestically, with worldwide journey forbidden for the foreseeable future because of the coronavirus menace.

He mentioned the federal government would possibly ultimately take a look at short-term abroad journey to nations aside from New Zealand which have related success in suppressing coronavirus.

“I do, sadly, assume that by way of open tourist-related journey in or out of Australia, that is still fairly far off, simply due to the practicalities of the volumes which might be concerned and the necessity for us to firstly maintain placing well being first,” he advised the Nationwide Press Membership.

Requested whether or not that was extra more likely to resume subsequent 12 months, he mentioned ” I feel that’s extra probably the case”.

Australian Commerce Minister Simon Birmingham delivers his speech on the Nationwide Press Membership in Canberra, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AAP Picture/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING (AAP)