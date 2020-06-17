Prepping on a new court, Serena Williams will enter U.S. Open

Here’s how all-in Serena Williams is on taking part within the 2020 U.S. Open: She arrange a follow space at her residence with the new model of arduous courts getting used at Flushing Meadows this 12 months.

For all of the doubts about which prime gamers will truly enter the primary Grand Slam tennis event of the coronavirus pandemic, the most important identify within the sport made clear Wednesday that she intends to be there when the principle draw begins Aug. 31.

“Ultimately, I really cannot wait to return to New York,” Williams stated in a video that was proven throughout the U.S. Tennis Association presentation of plans for its marquee occasion.

“I feel like the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and everything is perfect and everyone is safe,” stated the proprietor of an Open-era report 23 main singles titles. “It’s going to be exciting. It (will have been) six months since a lot of us have played professional tennis.”

The girls’s and males’s excursions have been suspended since early March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The French Open was postponed from May to September, whereas Wimbledon was canceled for the primary time in 75 years.

The USTA bought the inexperienced gentle Tuesday from the New York state authorities to go forward with its proposal for a scaled-down event. There will be no spectators, fewer occasions, fewer on-court officers and common temperature checks and occasional nasal swabs for COVID-19. Most gamers — and their lowered entourages — will keep at two designated lodges, though costlier non-public properties are additionally an possibility.

“I’ll certainly miss the fans, don’t get me wrong,” stated Williams, a 38-year-old American. “Just being out there, and that New York crowd, and hearing everyone cheer. I’ll really miss that, getting me through some of those tough matches.”

Her backing for the event — she has received it six occasions and was the runner-up in 2018 and 2019 — is actually a enhance for broadcaster ESPN and maybe will assist sway different unsure gamers to compete, too.

“It’s clear we’re extremely excited and appreciative she’s committed this early to play the tournament,” USTA CEO Mike Dowse stated. “As we all know, she transcends tennis. She’s so much bigger than our sport.”

Defending males’s champion Rafael Nadal and each No. 1-ranked gamers, Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, have expressed various ranges of concern about heading to New York. Simona Halep, a two-time main champion, stated Wednesday she is leaning towards not enjoying.

“It’s a real mixed reaction right now,” Steve Simon, the CEO of the ladies’s tour, stated in a phone interview. “It’s going to be fluid, but we’re going to see an awful lot of players wanting to come back and play again if they can travel and obviously if they feel like it’s a safe environment to play in.”

New York was, at one level, the coronavirus epicenter within the U.S. — a facility housing indoor courts on the U.S. Open’s website in Queens was used as a discipline hospital with tons of of beds on the peak of the disaster — however circumstances have dropped considerably and the town has began reopening.

Tournament director Stacey Allaster stated Williams was one in every of a number of individuals — together with gamers, coaches and brokers — she’s been in contact with through e-mail, phone or video calls about doable participation.

“Through the journey, and as word started to spread earlier this week that the event was happening, I did (hear) that they want to play and that they are training and that they’re comfortable with the plan,” Allaster stated. “It will be an evolving journey and, ultimately, the athletes will decide. And we’re confident that who decides (to come) will put on a great show with great stars.”

Halep is at the moment ranked No. 2 and is the reigning champion at Wimbledon. She additionally received the French Open in 2018.

Her greatest displaying at Flushing Meadows was a semifinal look in 2015.

“Given the conditions outlined in the U.S. Open announcement this morning, as of today I do not currently plan to play in NYC,” Halep stated in a assertion emailed to the AP. “However, as we know, this situation is fluid and that the conditions may change and improve before the entry deadline in mid July. I would like to underline that my decision is not set in stone.”

Another two-time main champion, Petra Kvitova, launched a assertion that indicated she has but to determine whether or not to go to New York.

“Hopefully the COVID-19 numbers and conditions around travel restrictions continue to improve,” Kvitova stated, “in order to make the decision to play an easy one.”