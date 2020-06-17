Police: Incident Involving Peaceable Protesters, Indignant Resident Ends In Productive Dialogue

MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Data) — Authorities in Kasson say an incident involving a gaggle of peaceable protesters and an offended resident resulted in productive dialogue Tuesday.

Based on Kasson Police, on Saturday, a gaggle of peaceable protesters was confronted by a person making threatening feedback. All events have been recognized.

On Tuesday, the person reached out to Kasson Police Division and mentioned he wished to apologize to the protesters for his actions. Based on police, later that day a gathering between protesters and the person happened on the Kasson Police Division.

An apology was prolonged and accepted by the protesters. Officers say a productive dialogue ensued and the matter was resolved. The protesters are usually not asking for prison fees to be filed.

The Kasson Police Division says it strongly believes in the precise to peacefully protest and for residents to train their first modification rights.