Police Arrest Walnut Creek Iron Horse Trail Sex Assault Suspect – San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK ( SF) – A sexual assault suspect was arrested Wednesday morning by the East Bay Regional Park District police following at the least one assault on Iron Horse Trail in or close to Walnut Creek, police mentioned.

The suspect’s title has not been launched by police, however police help a collection of assaults have occurred on part of the path close to the intersection of Jones Road and Treat Boulevard between March and June and from four p.m. to six p.m.

The victims had been feminine joggers who had been collaborating in recreation on the path once they had been grabbed by an assailant, based on police.

The suspect arrested Wednesday turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken to jail in Contra Costa County. Police proceed to research the batteries.

