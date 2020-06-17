Pharrell Williams Declares Juneteenth A State Vacation In Virginia

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Tremendous producer Pharell Williams stood alongside Virginia governor Ralph Northam this week to declare Juneteenth as an official state vacation.

“From this second on, if you have a look at the vastness of the evening sky, and also you see these stars transferring up there, know that these stars are our African ancestors dancing,” Williams stated. “They’re dancing in celebration as a result of their lives are lastly being acknowledged.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR