Phaedra Parks Claims She ‘Never Had Sex’ With Boyfriend Medina Islam While in Long Distance Relation

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum, who lives in Atlanta, teases particulars about her intimate life together with her actor boyfriend in a clip for her new actuality present ‘Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition’.

Trouble in paradise? Phaedra Parks seems to trace at potential drawback in her relationship with boyfriend Medina Islam as they’re dwelling afar from one another. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, who lives in Atlanta, not too long ago talked about her intimate life together with her actor boyfriend in a clip for her new actuality present “Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition“.

In the video, Phaedra admitted, “Medina and I have never had sex.” Someone off display later might be seen responding, “Damn.” People on Internet, nevertheless, did not purchase her phrases and accused the fact TV star of mendacity.

“She still on tv lyin like this? lol jk but don’t believe her fr. she came into RHOA lying and left lying so it’s on brand lmao,” one consumer wrote. “IM NOT WATCHING… She already lying,” one other fan added.

Phaedra went public together with her relationship with Medina in June 2019. “You know, he used to be on a show here so we have a lot of mutual friends. One of my best friends is one of his best friends as well,” the ex-wife of Apollo Nida shared on the time.

Gushing over Medina, she went on saying, “He’s a really good guy. He’s very calming and soothing and mild-mannered. I always dealt with the bad boys, and he’s very opposite from any guy I’ve ever dated. So that’s refreshing.”

Phaedra, nevertheless, admitted that it wasn’t straightforward to have an extended distance relationship. “It’s hard doing the long distance, especially bi-costal because L.A. is a super long flight, outside of just the time difference. But we’ve been making it work! He’s an actor so he’s [in] New York quite a bit, and then he comes to Atlanta, and I get to L.A. to see him as well,” she opened up.

In different information, Phaedra was among the many celebrities who spoke up about Rayshard Books, a black man who was murdered by an Atlanta police member. “Struggling with police is not punishable by death,” learn the publish that she shared on Instagram. “Grabbing a taser to stop from being tased isn’t punishable by death. Running away from police on foot, unarmed isn’t punishable by death. But the atlanta police murdered #RayshardBooks.”