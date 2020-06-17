Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Aurora

A person died Tuesday evening after he twice was struck by automobiles whereas making an attempt to cross East Mississippi Avenue.

The person, who has not been recognized by police, was struck in the course of the block on East Mississippi Avenue close to South Salem Road when he was hit by a tan SUV that sped away, in line with an Aurora Police Division information launch. As the person lay on the street, a second automobile, presumably recognized as a crimson or burgundy truck, hit him. That driver additionally stored going, police stated.

The person died at a hospital.

Associated Articles

Interim Aurora police chief fires officer convicted in drunken driving crash



Denver police ID suspect accused of driving into three officers throughout George Floyd protest



Denver police arrest suspect accused of crashing automotive into three officers and a civilian



Aurora police investigating doable hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian



Pedestrian killed throughout hit-and-run in Denver Friday evening

Anybody with info on the deadly hit-and-run ought to name Aurora police at (303) 739-6351 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.