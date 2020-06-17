PDC Energy pays $688,500 to settle allegations of tapping federally owned minerals without lease, permit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

PDC Energy Inc. has agreed to pay $688,500 to resolve allegations that it drilled and produced publicly owned oil and gasoline in Weld County without acquiring a lease and permit, the U.S. lawyer’s workplace mentioned.

A federal investigation centered on allegations that the Denver firm drilled a nicely in July 2013 and operated it without getting the required approval, officers mentioned Tuesday. The alleged trespass of federal minerals stretched from 2013 to April 30, 2019, they mentioned.

Companies drilling for publicly owned minerals should first get hold of a lease from the Bureau of Land Management and drilling permits. PDC cooperated with the investigation and the settlement resolves the corporate’s legal responsibility, mentioned Matthew Kirsch, the lawyer for the federal authorities.

“Companies have to follow the rules governing those public lands. If they don’t, they will pay an additional price,” Kirsch mentioned in a press release.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR