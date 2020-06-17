PDC Energy pays $688,500 to settle allegations of tapping federally owned minerals without lease, permit

PDC Energy Inc. has agreed to pay $688,500 to resolve allegations that it drilled and produced publicly owned oil and gasoline in Weld County without acquiring a lease and permit, the U.S. lawyer’s workplace mentioned.

A federal investigation centered on allegations that the Denver firm drilled a nicely in July 2013 and operated it without getting the required approval, officers mentioned Tuesday. The alleged trespass of federal minerals stretched from 2013 to April 30, 2019, they mentioned.

Companies drilling for publicly owned minerals should first get hold of a lease from the Bureau of Land Management and drilling permits. PDC cooperated with the investigation and the settlement resolves the corporate’s legal responsibility, mentioned Matthew Kirsch, the lawyer for the federal authorities.

“Companies have to follow the rules governing those public lands. If they don’t, they will pay an additional price,” Kirsch mentioned in a press release.

PDC labored with the BLM and Department of Justice over a number of months of the investigation, firm spokeswoman Courtney Loper mentioned in an e-mail Wednesday.

“Typically, these cases presume an intentional trespass, but PDC presented strong evidence that the trespass was unintentional,” Loper mentioned. “As a result of constructive negotiations between PDC and the DOJ, the parties agreed to settle the matter for $688,500, which essentially split the difference between the initial starting positions of the respective parties.”

The firm may have to submit an software for a drilling permit for the nicely and amend its current lease software, in accordance to the settlement settlement.

The settlement is the outcome of an investigation by a number of federal companies, together with the BLM, mentioned Ron Gonzales, particular agent in cost for the Interior Department’s Office of Inspector General’s Energy Investigations Unit.

Revenue produced from leasing public lands, together with for oil and gasoline growth, is cut up between the federal and state governments.