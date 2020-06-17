Paris Jackson Sets Release Date for The Soundflowers’ Debut EP

Instagram

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson has formed The Soundflowers with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn after meeting at Los Angeles’ Rainbow Bar and Grill during a gig by his band TrashDogs.

Paris Jackson and her longtime boyfriend Gabriel Glenn have set the release for their debut EP as The Soundflowers.

The self-titled five-track release will drop next week (June 23) and feature the tracks “Your Look (Glorious)”, “Geronimo” and “Notes on a Ghost”.

<br />

The model/actress and Gabriel formed The Soundflowers after meeting at Los Angeles’ Rainbow Bar and Grill during a gig by Glenn’s band TrashDogs.

“I started writing around 13 when I bought myself a guitar but I didn’t really start sharing or recording it until I met Gabriel,” Paris explains. “We showed each other songs and even wrote a few on the spot. Everything fit together so naturally, from our voices to our songwriting style. I had never met someone who fit so perfectly with my sound.”

The duo is also releasing a merchandise line, the sales of which will benefit the Black Women Lead organisation and the Black Voters Matter Fund.