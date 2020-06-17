Panthers ask, ‘Who is the franchise GOAT?’ Fans ask, ‘Why isn’t Cam Newton an option?’

NFL followers on Twitter broke out their best Cam Newton GIFs on Wednesday after the Panthers omitted their longtime quarterback from a ballot to resolve who is the biggest participant in franchise historical past.

Carolina went with Julius Peppers (reply), Steve Smith Sr. (retweet) and Luke Kuechly (like). Maybe the restricted Twitter voting choices compelled an not possible choice.

It could not have been as a result of the Panthers launched Newton final March after 9 seasons and that Newton has made it clear the breakup wasn’t amicable. No means that was the case, proper?

Anyways, here is the better of “Um, Cam?”

Carolina might have gone full Zoom name and added Newton, Greg Olsen (one other less-than-happy exit), DeAngelo Williams (ditto), Thomas Davis and the late Sam Mills, amongst others. (Christian McCaffrey nonetheless has a option to go.) Instead, it went with simply three, and the MVP and Super Bowl quarterback did not make the lower.

If that was achieved only for the clicks, then, well-played, Panthers. If that was achieved due to how the breakup went, then, effectively, that was a . . . catty factor to do.