Outer Banks’ Madison Bailey Says She Feels ”Lighter” After Coming Out as Pansexual

Outer Banks star Madison Bailey is sharing her fact.

After popping out as pansexual on TikTook final month, the 21-year-old actress opened up about her family members’ response to the information, and why she does not “believe in straight people,” throughout an Instagram Live with actress Lacy Hartselle on Wednesday.

“I have very accepting friends, a very accepting family, an industry that’s very welcoming and very accepting,” Madison shared, per Us Weekly. “Being open and honest feels so good! To be so transparent, especially in an industry when a lot of people want to be in my personal life, it’s nice that I can be like ‘Here’s my personal life. You can have it. It’s fine.'”

Madison, who stars as Kiara on the wildly widespread Netflix sequence, mentioned she has “zero shame” about publicly figuring out herself as a member of the LGBTQ+ neighborhood.