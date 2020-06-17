One man is dead in a double shooting in Denver

Denver police stated Wednesday night that one man is dead and one other individual injured after a shooting in the 1700 block of North Willow Street, close to the Aurora metropolis line, that police attributed to a “neighbor dispute.”

Police stated in a tweet Wednesday that an grownup male has been arrested in the double shooting and is being investigated for first-degree homicide. The different individual shot is in crucial however steady situation, police stated.

No names have been launched from the incident.

UPDATE: One grownup male sufferer of 17th/Willow shooting was pronounced deceased, the opposite sufferer is in crucial, however steady situation. An grownup male was arrested for Investigation of 1st Degree Murder. Shooting seems to be

associated to a neighbor dispute. https://t.co/Dx4BRd3Gan — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 18, 2020

Police closed Willow Street between East 17th and East 19th avenues Wednesday after the shooting.