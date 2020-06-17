Oklahoma State gamers refute Doug Gottlieb’s report about their calls for of coach Mike Gundy

There isn’t any telling what sort of change will truly happen inside Oklahoma State’s soccer program now that head coach Mike Gundy has pledged to ship it.

Perhaps he’ll merely change his T-shirt. Or possibly he’ll see that his gamers’ points with the shirt have been the tip of the iceberg, and the coach will change what some have described as racist conduct in opposition to black gamers. Perhaps the change will fall someplace in between.

However apparently the specifics of change as requested by Gundy’s gamers are usually not people who have been reported by Fox Sports activities radio host Doug Gottlieb on Tuesday.

Star Cowboys working again Chuba Hubbard on Sunday publicly referred to as out his coach for sporting a One America Information T-shirt, prompting each assist from his teammates and a clumsy apology in a video with Gundy on Monday. On Tuesday, Gottlieb tweeted what he described as a listing of calls for for change the gamers made in a gathering with their coach.

Oklahoma State participant calls for a change in coverage – 1) Earrings 2)Du-Rag/Wave-Cap 3)Capacity to Sag pants 4) Hair 5) Music – Music previoisly couldn’t comprise curse phrases, derogatory language towards ladies/race – These have been damands, all agreed to by Gundy #NoSarcasm — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) June 16, 2020

It did not take lengthy for Oklahoma State gamers to push again in opposition to the report.

Watch out what you say and who you hearken to. The whole thing of this isn’t true and depicts a foul picture on us. I haven’t heard wherever throughout the program that somebody needs to play music that’s disrespectful in direction of ladies. This isn’t the honest goal we’re making an attempt to realize https://t.co/C0k3T4kDzK — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 16, 2020

Who ever mentioned this??? That’s individuals issues now! NOBODY mentioned this.. in the event you don’t know what’s occurring behind the scenes then don’t make a remark. I’m so uninterested in seeing these things. https://t.co/UX8cKOJvoz — ✞. (@collinclay_) June 16, 2020

After he had appeared within the video with Hubbard, Gundy on Tuesday appeared by himself in a brand new video. He confirmed the assembly together with his gamers however didn’t point out any of the objects listed in Gottlieb’s report. This time, Gundy apologized.

“I had a terrific assembly with our staff right this moment,” the coach mentioned. “Our gamers expressed their emotions as people and as staff members. They helped me see by their eyes how the T-shirt affected their hearts. As soon as I realized how that community felt about Black Lives Matter, I used to be disgusted and knew it was fully unacceptable to me.

“I need to apologize to all members of our staff, former gamers and their households for the ache and discomfort that has been prompted over the past two days. Black Lives Issues to me. Our gamers matter to me. These conferences with our staff have been eye-opening and can end in constructive adjustments for Oklahoma State soccer. I sincerely hope the Oklahoma State household close to and much will settle for my humble apology as we transfer ahead.”

Hubbard in a tweet Tuesday addressed the change he expects to see at Oklahoma State, and it certainly sounds larger than a coach’s T-shirt or gamers’ earrings.

“I used to be by no means improper for saying what I mentioned,” Hubbard tweeted. “I’m a person, and I spotted I ought to have went to him as a person nose to nose quite than on twitter. That is my opinion. However I needed to maintain him accountable both method. I’m glad issues occurred the best way they did as a result of issues are being modified as we communicate!

“I’m a younger black man that wishes change. I would like change that may carry a greater expertise for my black brothers and sisters at Oklahoma State. It is that easy. Over these subsequent few months I’ve left at Oklahoma State, I can be working EVERYDAY to carry change to this group and to the world. I can be supported by my teammates together with individuals inside this group. To everybody else, belief me after I say that good will come from this.”