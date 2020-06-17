Okay-Pop Star Yohan Lifeless at 28

The music world has misplaced a younger star.

Yohan, a member of the Korean boy band, TST, has died, based on a number of experiences. The singer, née Kim Jeong-hwan, was 28 years outdated, The Guardian reported.

Per The Guardian, KJ Leisure, TST’s report label, confirmed the information, stating, “We’re unhappy to relay probably the most unlucky, sorrowful information. On June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan’s household is presently in deep mourning.” Additional particulars about his loss of life haven’t been confirmed. E! Information has reached out to the label for remark.

The group, which had been previously referred to as High Secret, most just lately launched the only “Countdown” in January.

Followers mourned the lack of Yohan on social media, the place they paid tribute to the late star with touching messages.

“Thanks a lot Yohan for sharing your stunning smile and expertise with us, i hope you are in a greater place,” one fan tweet learn. “I am unhappy that such a ravishing individual is gone however you’ll by no means be forgotten. Thanks a lot for the whole lot, relaxation in peace.”