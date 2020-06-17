Officers Save 3 Lives In 6 Days With Narcan – Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON, Texas () – Denton Police reported a spike in heroin overdose instances on Wednesday.

The police division stated officers have administered Narcan on three separate events throughout a six-day span.

• On June 11, officers arrived on scene as witnesses have been conducting CPR on an unresponsive one that had overdosed. Officers administered a dose of Narcan and have been in a position to render the person aware.

• On June 11, officers responded to a second, unrelated overdose name. Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious one that had overdosed. Officers administered Narcan and carried out CPR, they usually have been in a position to render the person aware.

• On June 16, officers responded to an overdose name. Officers found an unconscious one that had overdosed. Officers – together with one who had administered Narcan on June 11 – administered Narcan and carried out CPR, they usually have been in a position to render the person aware.

Due to the quick timeframe, Denton Police say they’re involved the heroin in these instances might have been laced or an in any other case “bad batch.”

Laced or not, heroin isn’t secure, and there are a number of native sources obtainable to assist folks fighting dependancy.

Winning the Fight

If somebody in your house is fighting heroin dependancy and also you do not need Narcan within the residence, Winning the Fight will present free Narcan to you should you merely name them and ask for it (no questions requested). Additionally, this nonprofit can provide assist in the types of remedy, training, and remedy. 972-467-7704, wtf-winningthefight.org

Solutions of North Texas

If you or somebody you understand is fighting dependancy, Solutions of North Texas strives to assist households struggle dependancy, and to seek out the suitable take care of every shopper. They may also join you with native Addicts Anonymous conferences. 940-898-6202, sontx.org

Anyone with data regarding the above overdoses can name the Denton Police Department Tip Line at 940-349-8477.