North Korea blows up its joint liaison office with South Korea

North Korea has demolished its joint liaison office with South Korea within the metropolis of Kaesong. It blew the constructing up on 16 June, following an announcement by Kim Yo Jong, North Korean chief Kim Jong Un’s sister, the place she hinted at plans to demolish the constructing.

In an announcement earlier this month, North Korea stated it might pull out of the office over Seoul’s failure to cease defector’s to the South from sending leaflets and flash drives to the North.

The South Korean defence ministry launched surveillance footage of the explosion in Kaesong, which is situated simply over the border in North Korea.

Kaesong joint liaison office, situated on the North Korean territory, was opened in 2018 to assist the 2 international locations talk.

The web site had been successfully deserted after relations turned strained between the 2 international locations.

North Korea stated Wednesday it’ll redeploy troops to now-shuttered inter-Korean cooperation websites, reinstall guard posts and resume army workouts at front-line areas, nullifying the tension-reducing offers reached with South Korea simply two years in the past.