Niall Horan Addresses Romance Rumors With Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer

Niall Horan is setting the record straight on his love life…sort of.

Taking to Twitter, the One Direction alum addressed romance rumors that he’s dating actress Jodie Comer—and it’s safe to say he had a little fun with it.

Horan responded to an eagle-eyed fan that noticed he and the Killing Eve star had recently been sporting the same gold ring. Sharing pictures of the two and their similar accessories, they wrote, “confirmed! niall horan’s new girlfriend is jodie comer!”

Amused by the tweet, Horan replied, “Confirmed ??,” adding a row of laughing emojis. Shortly after, fans weighed in on the rumored pairing. One wrote, “he doesn’t even know who she is girl,” to which the “Nice To Meet Ya” singer tweeted back, “He does.” Confused another chimed, writing, “you owe us an explanation niall.”

In addition to inquiring more about his relationship status, fans were also curious to know if Horan had any plans of working with Selena Gomez.