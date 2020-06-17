Netflix CEO to donate $120M to traditionally black schools

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his spouse, Patty Quillin, are donating $120 million towards pupil scholarships at traditionally black schools and universities.

The couple is giving $40 million to every of three establishments: the United Negro School Fund, Spelman School and Morehouse School. The organizations stated it’s the largest particular person reward in help of pupil scholarships at HBCUs.

Hastings has a historical past of supporting instructional causes, together with constitution faculties. He launched a $100 million training fund in 2016, starting with cash towards school scholarships for black and Latino college students.

Hastings stated now could be the time when “everybody wants to determine” methods to contribute to fixing racism. He stated HBCUs have been resilient “little-known gems” for black training.

Amid protests over police brutality that started three weeks in the past, firms and enterprise leaders have been pledging solidarity with their black workers and the black neighborhood. However tech firms — together with Netflix — have fallen quick in hiring, retaining and selling underrepresented minorities inside their very own ranks.

Different tech business donations within the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests have largely been on the corporate stage. Final week, as an illustration, Apple CEO Tim Cook dinner introduced that the corporate will spend $100 million on a brand new Racial Fairness and Justice Initiative, investing in training and felony justice reform amongst different issues. YouTube, in the meantime, pledged $100 million to assist black artists and different creators.