Nelson Fire In Butte County Forces Evacuations In Oroville – San Francisco

OROVILLE ( SF) — Crews in Butte County have stopped the ahead unfold of a brush hearth Wednesday afternoon that compelled evacuations for a part of Oroville, in keeping with authorities.

The so-called Nelson Fire was first reported shortly after 12 p.m. by Cal Fire officers. The hearth was burning close to Nelson Avenue and 16th Street in Oroville.

Structures had been being threatened. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office introduced an evacuation order within the areas of Crest Drive, 16th Street and Mountain Vista Avenue. At about 12:25 p.m., the order was expanded to incorporate 18th Street to Highway 70 and from Nelson Avenue to Grand Avenue.

#Nelsonfire [update] pic.twitter.com/qNX8WfqsPT — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) June 17, 2020

Cal Fire’s Butte County unit posted images of the fireplace shortly after 1 p.m. and stated crews had been making progress. The hearth was at about 50 acres.

#NelsonFire [update] Fire is roughly estimated at 50 acres. Structures are concerned. Making good progress on stopping the ahead unfold. pic.twitter.com/POPPZAz64Ok — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) June 17, 2020

Butte County officers introduced that an evacuation level had been established on the Nelson Softball Complex for many who needed to depart their properties.

A Temporary Evacuation Point has been established on the Nelson Softball Complex parking space. Residents impacted by the Nelson Fire evacuation orders can go to the Temporary Evacuation Point the place additional sheltering info shall be supplied. #NelsonFire #HigherButte — Butte County, CA (@CountyofButte) June 17, 2020

As of 1:40 p.m., Cal Fire stated that the fireplace was 50 % contained and had grown to 95 acres.

#NelsonFire off Nelson Ave and 16th St, Oroville in Butte county is 95 acres and 50% contained. Forward unfold stopped. Evacuations orders in place. pic.twitter.com/QeKvdY0Djb — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 17, 2020

SF is monitoring the fireplace and can present up to date info because it turns into out there.