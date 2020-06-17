NBA Youngboy Posts Video With Rumored New Girlfriend On Instagram

Whew chile! It seems that NBA Youngboy has a brand new boo—and he has simply made issues Instagram official by posting a video of the rumored new couple. However, the very first thing on everybody’s thoughts is the place is NBA Youngboy’s “wife” Yaya Mayweather through the newest relationship information.

Roommates, you already know that NBA Youngboy and Yaya Mayweather are some of the controversial celeb {couples} proper now. Despite their quite a few breakups, one of many major the reason why their relationship is commonly deemed as poisonous is due to Yaya allegedly stabbing one in all Youngboy’s different girlfriends a number of months in the past when she caught the lady at his home whereas she wasn’t there.

Well quick ahead to the current, and NBA Youngboy as soon as once more seems to have a brand new boo that he’s proudly displaying on the ‘gram. In a very brief clip, you see him standing behind the girl with his middle fingers up, as she smiles and poses in front of him in the mirror.

Many fans were shocked at the new development because it seemed that everything between Youngboy and Yaya was fine—and they have been seen together on social media and off. As of right now, Yaya hasn’t mentioned something in regards to the obvious new lady in Youngboy’s life.

Just lately, Youngboy claimed that he nearly misplaced his life as a consequence of a drive-by capturing and that incident was adopted by an alleged break-in at his residence.

Want tea instantly in your textual content inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click on right here to hitch!